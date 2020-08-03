Julian Savea hints at Mitre 10 Cup return, unsure about 2021 with Hurricanes

Former All Black Julian Savea may be joining Super Rugby Aotearoa late but he's eyeing a full campaign in another New Zealand competition - the Mitre 10 Cup.

Savea spoke to media today at the Hurricanes training after it was confirmed last week he was joining his old Wellington franchise for the final two rounds of the competition.

The 29-year-old said he's been getting back to playing form with some club rugby training and feels he could don the jersey this weekend if he's given the call up.

"100 per cent," Savea said when asked about playing this week.

"I'd be keen to jump in with the boys and be with some familiar faces. It's been awesome so far. But it's still a long journey to get to that point."

Asked if he'd put on another black and yellow jersey - the Wellington Lions in the Mitre 10 Cup - this year, Savea said it was on his radar.

"Most likely, I'm sorting through that at the moment.

"Wherever I end up, I'm not too sure."

In the meantime, Savea said he's just looking to put his best foot forward with the Hurricanes and perhaps pick up a Super Rugby contract for next season.

“I hope so. I would love to [play for the Hurricanes next year] but it’s out of my hands at the moment, so we’ll see how that unfolds,” he said.



“My mentality is just put my best foot forward and just show the coaches what I’ve still got and see what happens. I’m pretty keen to stay here but I’m open to anything, so we’ll see what happens."