Julian Savea confirms he is leaving New Zealand to link up with French side Toulon

Julian Savea has confirmed he will be joining French Top 14 club Toulon at the end of the 2018 Super Rugby season.

Julian Savea Source: Photosport

The winger posted the news to Twitter this evening where he said, "it’s been an absolute pleasure New Zealand" and talked of fond memories playing for the Hurricanes and the All Blacks.

Savea played 54 tests for the All Blacks, scoring 46 tries in that time, which puts him second only to Doug Howlett who is New Zealand's leading try scorer.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen thanked the 27-year-old for his efforts in the black jersey.

"Jules can be incredibly proud of everything he has achieved in the black jersey.

"He is a devastating ball runner who inspired others with his physicality and try-scoring prowess.

"On behalf of all the All Blacks, we want to wish Julian and his family all the very best and thank him for everything he has done for the All Blacks."