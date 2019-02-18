Julian Savea confirms end of time at Toulon, 'open' to Hurricanes return or code-swap to Warriors

Julian Savea has confirmed his departure from France and says he is open to a move back to Super Rugby or code-swap to the NRL.

Julian Savea in action for Toulon. Source: Photosport

The former All Blacks wing announced his time was up at Toulon on Instagram with a lengthy post while also posting an accompanying video with brother Ardie.

“Thank you to those who have supported me over the past two season here at RCT. I will forever be thankful for this experience and my time in Toulon,” Savea said.

“Very bittersweet moment not getting to end the season the way I wanted to, but also very excited for this next journey ahead of me. I want to thank all my brothers that I’ve played with over the past two seasons, you guys are very special to me and I’ve made some life long friendships I will cherish forever.

“I want to thank Toulon, the coaching staff and the management for always being good to us. It’s been a long journey and not a pretty one either but the highs definitely outweigh the lows.”

Savea’s time at Toulon got off to a rough start when a poor string of performances led to club president Mourad Boudjellal saying he wanted a DNA test done because he thought the wrong player had been sent over.

But with his Toulon days behind him, Savea said he’s looking forward to the future and spoke candidly about it with his brother on Instagram.

"I'm open to anything," Savea said. "Ideally, I'd like the back with the 'Canes.

"If that doesn't happen, it could be another franchise, it could be Japan, it could be the NZ Warriors."

While Savea’s time with Toulon is over, he is still in lockdown in France. He admitted any return to field would likely have to wait until 2021.

"The [French] season is done and I'm coming home soon, hopefully, once everything dies down," Savea said.

"And I guess trying to get back into New Zealand rugby or find another contract but that's a five-month, six-month timeline in terms of what could happen because the Covid-19 is still ongoing.

"We're waiting for everything to calm down and when teams and organisations are ready to sign again."

New Zealand Rugby has imposed a suspension on Super Rugby signings until play resumes, but clubs can still talk to potential additions, meaning Savea's availability will likely attract some interest.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee told Newstalk ZB this morning they had been made aware of Savea’s movements.

“We are aware Julian Savea is making a return to New Zealand,” Lee said.

“Hurricanes management will keep an open mind about future possibilities.”

Savea said he was hoping to return to New Zealand shortly and would spend the rest of the year training to for any opportunity that arises.

"It's been a bit tough but with Covid-19 clubs are not signing anyone and don't really have that money to offer people so that made my decision easy," he said.

"For me it's better off being in New Zealand, close to family, and I get to train back with the boys and just get my body and my mind ready to go for whatever's next, whether that's in New Zealand or somewhere else overseas.

"First and foremost I just want to get home."

Savea’s news comes after Nehe Milner-Skudder confirmed he’d be playing for the Highlanders in the upcoming Super Rugby Aotearoa competition with his plans of playing abroad denied by Covid-19.