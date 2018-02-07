 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Julian Savea to captain Hurricanes at Brisbane Tens

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Winger Julian Savea will captain an inexperienced Hurricanes side for this weekend's Brisbane Tens tournament.

The Wellington side are taking the pre-season tournament seriously this weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

Savea, 27, is the standout name in the Hurricanes' 22-man squad, while the likes of former Sevens star Ben Lam and first-five Jackson Garden-Bachop other notable inclusions.

Explosive back Jonah Lowe is another exciting inclusion, fresh from his hat-trick in the Hurricanes' pre-season win over the Crusaders in Greymouth last week.

The Hurricanes face Fiji and the Crusaders in their pool for the tournament, beginning on Friday.

Hurricanes: 1. Julian Savea (c), 2. Brayden lose, 3. Ben Lam, 4. Alex Fidow, 5. Fraser Armstrong, 6. Tolu Fahamokioa, 7. James O'Rielly, 8. Murray Douglas, 9. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 10. Will Mangos, 11. Liam Mitchell, 12. Sam Henwood, 13. Chase Tiatia, 14. Finlay Christie, 15. Jamie Booth, 16. Losi Filipo, 17. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 18. Malo Tuitama, 19. Peter Umaga-Jensen,
20. Jonah Lowe, 21. Trent Renata, 22. Hunter Prescott.    
 

Related

Hurricanes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:22
1
s

Listen: Former Black Cap says Kane Williamson, coach Mike Hesson should be dropped from T20 squad

00:33
2
The Sydney woman was asked to leave the playing field so she wouldn't get hit, but it didn't go down well.

Watch: Ranting woman has tantrum at cricket players after exercise routine interrupted for scheduled match

00:20
3
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

'I allowed her to be a warrior!' Ref in charge of bloody UFC bout defends his officiating


00:59
4
Former All Black and Blues rugby player Carlos Spencer making a comback for the Blues at the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens in Brisbane in 2018. Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday 2 November 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Julian Savea relishing facing childhood hero Carlos Spencer on the rugby field - 'It's going to be weird!'

00:23
5
The Wellington side are taking the pre-season tournament seriously this weekend.

'We want to win' – Hurricanes set sights on Brisbane Tens title

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Watch: Taiwan military hospital tilts at insane angle following deadly 6.4 magnitude quake

The multi-storey building is one of many destroyed by the quake today in Taiwan's east.


00:15
A bid to pull the truck up onto its wheels saw it flop down onto its other side near the Kaimai Ranges summit.

Video: The moment rolled truck flops onto its other side as Kaimais recovery bid goes awry

No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.

00:49
Te Toki lost their treasured waka in an arson attack last year, but didn't let that stop them reaching their goal.

'Just still emotional' – arson-hit Hamilton waka ama team humbled after reaching world champs on borrowed vessel

Te Toki lost their treasured waka in an arson attack last year, but that didn't deter them.


03:29
Assil Russell spent two months in Kaeo, providing free care to those who need it.

'It is so sad that we see that in NZ' – charity dentist sees weekly DIY tooth extractions

"Hard working" New Zealanders are unable to afford the treatment, says Dr Assil Russell.


00:45
The rocket went soaring into space in style.

Blast off! Watch the thrilling moment powerful SpaceX rocket launches into space

With liftoff, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket in use today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 