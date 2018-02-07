Julian Savea to captain Hurricanes at Brisbane Tens

Winger Julian Savea will captain an inexperienced Hurricanes side for this weekend's Brisbane Tens tournament.

Savea, 27, is the standout name in the Hurricanes' 22-man squad, while the likes of former Sevens star Ben Lam and first-five Jackson Garden-Bachop other notable inclusions.

Explosive back Jonah Lowe is another exciting inclusion, fresh from his hat-trick in the Hurricanes' pre-season win over the Crusaders in Greymouth last week.

The Hurricanes face Fiji and the Crusaders in their pool for the tournament, beginning on Friday.