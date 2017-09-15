Julian Savea brings out his inner diva, smashes Beyonce's Single Ladies dance routine

New Zealand rugby star Julian Savea bought out his inner diva, showing off some impressive dancing skills to Beyonce's hit song Single Ladies.

The former All Black winger posted on his Facebook page today a video of himself re-enacting Beyonce's dance routine from her Single Ladies music video.

He called out injured All Black utility Israel Dagg who posted on social media earlier today a video of himself rapping along to Tupac's hit single Changes.

"How's that Israel Dagg?" posted Savea.

Savea was named in the All Blacks squad for the British and Irish Lions tour in June, but has since been dropped from the side who are unbeaten so far in their Rugby Championship campaign.