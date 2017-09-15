 

Julian Savea brings out his inner diva, smashes Beyonce's Single Ladies dance routine

New Zealand rugby star Julian Savea bought out his inner diva, showing off some impressive dancing skills to Beyonce's hit song Single Ladies.

The NZ rugby star reminded his fans that he's got good footwork and moves off the pitch as well.
Source: Facebook/ Julian Savea

The former All Black winger posted on his Facebook page today a video of himself re-enacting Beyonce's dance routine from her Single Ladies music video.

He called out injured All Black utility Israel Dagg who posted on social media earlier today a video of himself rapping along to Tupac's hit single Changes.

The All Black may be facing another season-ending knee injury, but nothing can stop him busting out his favourite jam.
Source: Israel Dagg / Facebook

"How's that Israel Dagg?" posted Savea.

Savea was named in the All Blacks squad for the British and Irish Lions tour in June, but has since been dropped from the side who are unbeaten so far in their Rugby Championship campaign.

He was today named Wellington captain for their upcoming match with Canterbury. 

