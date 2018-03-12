Joy for Black Ferns as NZ's top female rugby stars to finally become professionals

Details of the Black Ferns' pay agreement with New Zealand Rugby have finally been revealed, with the nation's top female players to finally become contracted professionals.

Following the success of the team at last year's Women's World Cup, calls have grown louder for pay equality between the men's and women's game, allowing for the Black Ferns to become fully professional as athletes - and New Zealand Rugby have listened.

In a release today, the details between NZR and the Black Ferns have been revealed, with our top female players in for a payrise.

A minimum of 30 players per year will be given Black Ferns contracts, while the stars of the 2017 World Cup will be offered ambassador roles, as well as a remuneration payment for the win.

Contracted players will assemble 50 days per year, allowing for regular Black Ferns training camps.

A "Parental Policy" has been introduced, allowing for players to take maternity leave, having a support person travel with the side to look after the players' children.

The policy will also see players recieve up yo $15,000 per year to cover travel and accomodation for support persons, until the child's first birthday.

A further 20 players will train out of Reigonal Performance Hubs, managed by the individual Provincial Unions, establishing a Black Ferns wider training squad.

NZR CEO Steve Tew praised the landmark deal, welcoming in a new era of women's rugby in New Zealand.

"The Black Ferns – and the Black Ferns Sevens – have rapidly grown in profile, statue, and relevance on the international stage. This agreement supports them to be the best they can be when wearing the black jersey," he said.

"Rugby fans can't get enough of the Black Ferns' exhilarating and entertaining rugby. And, if we want to support players to continue to give their all, we need to ensure we're providing the best environment in order for them to perform at their best."