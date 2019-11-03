TODAY |

Joy across South Africa, bitter disappointment for England after Rugby World Cup final

The outpouring of joy across South Africa continues after their win over England in the Rugby World Cup final.

The South Africans talked about it being their destiny, and it turned out they were indeed destiny's children. 

Led by inspirational skipper Siya Kolosi, they were relentless in their 32 points to 12 win, a triumphant moment for a sport that represents change in the rainbow nation.

But there was bitter disappointment for England fans in Yokohama and back home where thousands packed pubs and bars across England.

Thousands packed pubs across England and our Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua was in the thick of it. Source: 1 NEWS

Led by inspirational skipper Siya Kolosi, South Africa were relentless in their 32 points to 12 win. Source: 1 NEWS
