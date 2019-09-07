Josh Ioane sets up try with first touch as an All Black in clash against Tonga

Josh Ioane didn't have to wait long to make his All Blacks debut one to remember, setting up a try with his very first kick of the ball in the 92-7 victory over Tonga in Hamilton.

Making his Test debut from the bench after halftime, and with scores at 54-0 in the All Blacks' favour, Ioane replaced Beauden Barrett at first-five for the second spell.

As he kicked off to begin the second half, a flying George Bridge snapped the ball up, racing away to score his second try of the match after just seven seconds.