Josh Ioane ‘will be ready’ if named for All Blacks debut against Tonga, Aaron Smith says

Aaron Smith believes Josh Ioane was ready to make his Test debut against Argentina in July, so he's confident his Highlanders teammate is more than capable of performing if he gets the chance this weekend against Tonga.

Ioane was called into the All Blacks squad for this weekend's final Test before the Rugby World Cup as injury cover for Richie Mo'unga after being named in the squad for the Rugby Championship. He was axed for the Bledisloe Series but invited as a non-playing squad member to continue his development.

Smith says throughout the entire process, Ioane has shown he's ready to don the black jersey.

"He trained well today and you could just tell being away from the environment, he came back in really refreshed and really excited to be here," Smith said.

"If he gets his chance, I know he'll be ready."

During the Rugby Championship, Ioane was named on the bench for the All Blacks' Test against Argentina but Hansen never put him into the game as he didn't want to throw the rookie first-five in the deep end in what proved to be a pressure-filled close win.

Smith said Ioane would've been okay if he had played, though.

"He was ready to go that week but it's just the type of game we ended up facing and how we played didn't help that.

"He deserves his opportunity to be here and if he gets a chance, he'll take it."

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster was quick to say that opportunity isn't guaranteed, though, reminding media Ioane is there as cover for Richie Mo'unga, who could overcome his shoulder injury in time for Saturday's Test in Hamilton.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We brought Josh up because we knew at the end of last week that Richie's shoulder wasn't 100 per cent," Foster said.

"We got together last night, we had a training run today, he's here as an insurance policy and if Richie's not right, then we'll make the next decision then."