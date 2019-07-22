TODAY |

Josh Ioane made unavailable for Otago's Ranfurly Shield defence, despite All Blacks axing

Josh Ioane has been made unavailable for Otago's Ranfurly Shield defence against Southland on August 17, despite being axed from the All Blacks' Bledisloe Cup squad yesterday.

Ioane, 24, was one of five players axed by coach Steve Hansen for upcoming home and away Tests against the Wallabies. However, he will continue to travel with the All Blacks in a non-playing role, learning from the likes of Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga.

Speaking to Stuff, Otago coach Ben Herring elaborated on Ioane's role for the coming provincial season.

"They've said, 'Plan for him not being there for the start of the season and all going well you'll see him at the back end of the season,'" he said.

"He's going away with the Bledisloe Cup squad - not to play, just to be involved in it - and they might keep him for a week or two after, and then just depending when our games fall is when they'll want him back."

The move leaves Ioane in a kind of limbo, unable to get a game for club or country - his role restricted to just training, leaving him dangerously short of game time should Barrett or Mo'unga pick up an injury.

