Josh Ioane 'grateful to get the opportunity' after All Blacks debut

After a false start to his Test career in Argentina earlier this year, Josh Ioane finally made his All Blacks debut, having an instant impact in this afternoon's 92-7 win over Tonga in Hamilton.

A bolter in Hansen's first squad of the year, 24-year-old Ioane was called into the All Blacks as a replacement for Damian McKenzie, ruled out with a knee injury.

Ioane's All Blacks career stalled from there, though. He was named on the bench for the first Rugby Championship clash against Argentina, the only player in the matchday 23 not to feature in the 20-16 victory.

However, as Beauden Barrett left the field after halftime at FMG Stadium, Ioane became All Black number 1185, and set up teammate George Bridge for a try with his very first kick of the ball.

Speaking to media after the match, Ioane opened up about the feeling of finally becoming an All Blacks.

"I guess it's hard to explain, it was an awesome feeling," Ioane said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Argie [Argentina] was a tough pill to swallow. [I'm] just grateful today that I was able to get the opportunity.

"I was really nervous, especially early in the [first] half. I'd seen Beaudy [Beauden Barrett] a little bit 50/50, but he played on. Then at halftime [Steve Hansen] said I was going on.

"It all happened really fast, I was just really happy."