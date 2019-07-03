TODAY |

Josh Ioane describes learning of his 'nerve-wracking' All Blacks selection

All Blacks rookie Josh Ioane has described the nervy experience of finding out about his first-ever international call-up - learning as the team was read out live on television.

With Damian McKenzie ruled out until 2020, 23-year-old Ioane has been given the nod as the All Blacks' third-choice first-five, and will almost certainly make his Test debut in Argentina later this month, with Richie Mo'unga to be rested after the Super Rugby final.

Speaking to 1 NEWS in Auckland today, Highlanders star Ioane revealed the moment his All Black dream was realised.

"[It's] a bit of a weird, and exciting and nervous time - I'm happy I was at home with my family," Ioane said.

"A lot of people [were] messaging me asking about the call, I was like 'there was no call, I found out the same time as you.'

"I guess that made it a bit more exciting, and nerve-wracking, but [I'm] happy."

While Ioane's excitement is easy to see, the youngster knows that last night's call-up is just the start.

"Head down, bum up. Learn, train hard and try to be a good player."

The Highlanders first-five was a surprise selection in Steve Hansen' side. Source: 1 NEWS
