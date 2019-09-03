Josh Ioane backed for All Blacks' second-five role after Highlanders switch

Josh Ioane is being tipped to take his midfield shift up to Test level by coach Aaron Mauger, having moved from first-five into second-five in Super Rugby this year.

Source: 1 NEWS

Despite making his name as a number 10 last year, earning himself a Test debut for the All Blacks in the process, 24-year-old Ioane has so far played the majority of 2020 at 12, allowing the Highlanders to accommodate new signing Mitch Hunt.

While there were naturally some teething issues for the Highlanders, Ioane has begun to find his feet as a second-five, a key player in the 23-22 away victory to the Brumbies earlier this month.

Speaking to media yesterday, coach Mauger backed Ioane to potentially be an option for the All Blacks' number 12 role - a jersey that he once wore.

"I think Josh is potentially the guy who could be that guy at the next level, so he's learning about his game and understanding it more and more," Mauger said.

"The more he plays the more he learns and the better he gets.

"I'm continuing to see his combination with Mitch really gel, they're really supporting each other, not just out on the field but during the week at training.

"It's one that were really excited about and one that's going to keep getting better.

"I think you saw the tries at the weekend – Hunt to Ioane to wingers scoring tries in the corner. It's certainly something we want to build on."