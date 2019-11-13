Jordie Barrett won't be Hurricanes' new first-five, says assistant coach

Having lost star first-five Beauden Barrett to the Blues, the Hurricanes won't expect younger brother Jordie to be his replacement in 2020, says assistant coach Jason Holland.

As the five New Zealand Super Rugby sides named their squads for next season, the Hurricanes have added no new first-five to their ranks to replace Barrett, listing Jackson Garden-Bachop, Fletcher Smith and veteran James Marshall as their three options.

However, despite Jordie Barrett, 22, having deputised at first-five for the All Blacks in this year's Rugby World Cup, Holland insists that the versatile youngster will not be the go-to man in the number 10 jersey.

"Jordie's obviously done pretty well at 10 when he had that crack for the ABs," Holland told media this morning.

"But we've got three guys who are out-and-out 10s, who've been in our environment for a number of years now with Jackson and Fletch. Jimmy Marshall's obviously been around for a long time as well.

"We're looking forward to seeing what they can do, they've sat in the wings and sort of waited for Beaudie to come back in the past, but now they get the opportunity to get a run of games, and stamp their own imprint on how they play, and take the Hurricanes forward.

"We're looking forward to see what they can do."