Jordie Barrett steals the show as Hurricanes snap Crusaders' unbeaten streak

The Hurricanes have broken the Crusaders' unbeaten run with a 31-22 win at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

HUR 31-22 CRU

FULLTIME: Thats it! TJ Perenara smacks the ball into touch for a final time as the hooter blows for a famous Hurricanes victory as they snap the Crusaders' unbeaten run.

HUR 31-22 CRU

78min: There was never any doubt! Jordie Barrett slots it right down the middle.

HUR 28-22 CRU

76min: Penalty to the Hurricanes right in front of the posts. A big chance now for Jordie Barrett to seal the deal as he points to the posts.

HUR 28-22 CRU

74min: Loni "Tongan Bear" Uhila has absolutely crunched Jordan Taufua, the Hurricanes get a subsequent penalty for offside before TJ Perenara takes a quick tap and catches the Crusaders napping. The Crusaders are then penalised again for not being 10 metres back.

HUR 28-22 CRU

72min: TJ Perenara saves a certain try as he takes down Drummond inches from the line. He's penalised for not releasing and the Hurricanes clear.

HUR 28-22 CRU

70min: Kieran Read goes for a run after the scrum before the attack is foiled by Ardie Savea. The flanker passes to Jordie Barrett who kicks it out on the full.

HUR 28-22 CRU

68min: Crusaders finally get their hands back on the ball after a recent flurry from the Hurricanes. They're awarded a scrum and desperately need to spark something as the game begins to slip away from the Southerners.

HUR 28-22 CRU

65min: TRY FIFITA IN THE CORNER! The Hurricanes make huge metres after the lineout before the ball is worked wide to Ngani Laumape. The hulking second-five takes a couple of defenders with him before flicking a ball to a lurking Fifita in the corner! Referee goes upstairs to check it but there's no issues. Jordie Barrett nails another difficult kick.

HUR 21-22 CRU

63min: Nervous moment their for the Crusaders! Havili has a kick charged, Jordie Barrett chases and forces Israel Dagg out for a lineout.

HUR 21-22 CRU

61min: Huge moment here for the Hurricanes they're awarded a penalty 55 metres out and Jordie Barrett puts his hand up to kick it. He takes one look at the posts and hits it but it doesn't have the legs and the Crusaders clear neatly.

HUR 21-22 CRU

59min: TRY HURRICANES! The home side right back in it after that scrum, Perenara takes it quickly before lashing a pass for Goosen who dives over the line in the corner! Jordie Barrett with a big kick now, he lines it up and puts it over! One point game now.

HUR 14-22 CRU

57min: Great strength there from the Hurricanes frowards to chase Goosen's kick down the wing and force Matt Todd over the line and a resulting scrum 5 metres out.

HUR 14-22 CRU

54min: TRY TO THE CRUSADERS! Crusaders with a scrum 5 metres out in front of the posts after that. Kieran Read pops his head up and flicks a killer ball to Israel Dagg who slices through the Hurricanes defence to score. Richie Mo'unga makes no mistake with the kick.

HUR 14-15 CRU

52min: Crusaders get a lineout shortly after and Mo'unga kicks deep inside the Hurricanes half. The men in yellow are on the back foot now as the Crusaders crunch their way closer and closer to the line. Taufua has a go at the line but is held up by a scrambling Hurricanes defence.

HUR 14-15 CRU

49min: Crusaders have it again inside the Hurricanes' half as they work it quickly down the left side before a penalty goes against the red and blacks and the Hurricanes with a chase to ease pressure as Otere Black clears.

HUR 14-15 CRU

47min: Crusaders now have a penalty and a chance to get back in front through the boot of Richie Mo'unga and the first-five doesn't disappoint with a great kick. Crusaders back in front.

HUR 14-12 CRU

45min: TRY! THE BUS SCORES! The penalty paid off for the Hurricanes as Julian Savea expertly pushes a cross-field kick backwards before regathering it and waltzing over. Jordie Barrett lines up the kick and nails it to give the men in yellow the lead.

HUR 7-12 CRU

44min: Hurricanes get a penalty after the Crusaders failed to roll away and they have a great attacking opportunity here.

HUR 7-12 CRU

42min: Great move from Hurricanes there, Otere Black puts in a highball and Jordie Barrett uses his skills in the air to take the ball nicely. The Hurricanes however knock it on shortly afterwards and its now a scrum to the Crusaders.

HUR 7-12 CRU

40min: The players are back on the paddock as Richie Mo'unga gets the match restarted again.

HUR 7-12 CRU

HALFTIME: There's just enough time for a lineout as the Crusaders have it just inside the Hurricanes' half. The ball finally makes it way to Crusaders half-back Bryn Hall before the Hurricanes win a penalty. The hooter's blown however and referee Glen Jackson calls time as the players run into the dressing room.

HUR 7-12 CRU

38min: TJ Perenara's kick goes no where and the Crusaders force a 22 metre drop out. Richie Mo'unga does the honours to get the match restarted as he kicks deep.

HUR 7-12 CRU

36min: Lineout to the Hurricanes after George Bridge runs out of space down the sideline after a Crusaders attack. Hurricanes are awarded a penalty after one of their players was taken out in the air. Another golden opportunity for the Hurricanes.

HUR 7-12 CRU

34min: Break in play now as both sides get a breather before another scrum.

HUR 7-12 CRU

31min: TRY! JORDIE BARRETT SNEAKS IN! The make-shift centre picks a gap and goes for it after a marvelous pass from Otere Black while falling. The youngest Barrett brother is too quick for the Crusaders as he slides over the chalk in style. He converts his own try too.

HUR 0-12 CRU

29min: Laumape is down after busting through a couple of tackle after the Hurricanes managed to win the ball back. They've been awarded a penalty for their efforts too as Otere Black clears the ball out of their half.

HUR 0-12 CRU

27min: TJ Perenara has cost his team a great opportunity there. The half-back's back chat to the referee after a scuffle with a Crusaders player sees the penalty reversed.

HUR 0-12 CRU

25min: Hurricanes not deterred after missing out on their lineout opportunity a few minutes ago as they mount an attack just outside the 22. They work it left and right but the Crusaders defence is resolute as they force a mistake from the Hurricanes near the touchline. Lineout to the Crusaders.

HUR 0-12 CRU

23min: Great chance for the Hurricanes now after a fabulous kick from Otere Black following a penalty. The Hurricanes mess up the lineout however and Mo'unga manages to clear the ball.

HUR 0-12 CRU

21min: Hurricanes walk over the ball and Perenara has it. Milner-Skudder has it now and puts in a cheeky little kick but its well taken by the Crusaders, they then kick and Hurricanes have it again as Nehe Milner-Skudder breaks free on the wing.

HUR 0-12 CRU

19min: Hurricanes get into a spot of bother after Matt Todd and co force a maul and the Hurricanes get pinged. Referee has no other choice but call a penalty to the red and blacks.

HUR 0-12 CRU

16min: Penalty to the Hurricanes after the Crusader failed to roll away. The men in yellow and black take it cleanly before Jordie Barrett slings a wild pass behind Nehe Milner-Skudder who has to recover smartly. Both sides now trading a series of kicks before Israel Dagg finally puts things to bed with a great clearance.

HUR 0-12 CRU

14min: TRY! TAMANIVALU WITH A DOUBLE! Richie Mo'unga gets the ball after the 11th phase, he puts in a wide ball to Kieran Read who pops up a quick pass to the winger who after a slight fumble regathers the ball to pounce again in the corner. Richie Mo'unga smacks the ball against the upright and misses!

HUR 0-7 CRU

11min: Referee Glen Jackson has a word with both front rows after some early problems with the scrums. Crusaders take the scrum and move swiftly, punching inside the Hurricanes' 22 now.

HUR 0-7 CRU

10min: Crusaders win a penalty and turn the ball over after the second scrum. The kick from Mo'unga isn't out though! Hurricanes have it just inside the Crusaders half and look to mount an attack as Black puts in a high bomb for his teammates to chase.

HUR 0-7 CRU

8min: Penalty after the scrum with problems around the Crusaders front row's angling.

HUR 0-7 CRU

5min: Hurricanes look to reply after that early set back through a lineout deep inside the Crusaders' half. They take it nicely as the ball is dropped to a lurky TJ Perenara who makes a few metres. Referee calls play back however and a scrum is called 5 metres out form the Crusaders' line.

HUR 0-7 CRU

2min: TRY! Early penalty to the Crusaders after a scrum. They take the lineout cleanly and begin to mount pressure right on the Hurricanes' 22, they get the advantage before Jordan Taufua and Scott Barrett combine before the ball is flung out wide to Seta Tamanivalu who crashes over in the corner. Electric start here! Richie Mo'unga nails the conversion from touch.

KICKOFF: Whistle blows and Otere Black gets us underway here in Wellington.

7:32pm: More last minute changes to the Hurricanes, Jordie Barrett has replaced Vince Aso at centre.

7:30pm: The Hurricanes have announced via twitter that star first-five Beauden Barrett is out of tonight's New Zealand derby because of illness.

PRE-GAME

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

It's just as well Hurricanes skipper TJ Perenara isn't a huge believer in momentum.

After a month's break from Super Rugby, his team needs to hit full stride straight away against the Crusaders in their final round-robin match in Wellington.

The match is a crucial one for the defending champions: a win results in a trip to Canberra to play the Brumbies in the quarter-finals, while a loss means they will fly to Cape Town to meet the Stormers.

"Getting in the play-offs, it doesn't matter whether you've won the week before or not, it doesn't matter how your season's gone," Perenara said yesterday.

"You could go through the season and just scrape into the play-offs or you could go through undefeated and it's whoever turns up on the day for that first quarter-final - eight can knock out one, seven can knock out two.

"It doesn't matter."

The Crusaders have welcomed back a host of All Blacks regulars for tonight's crunch match.

Fresh off their Test series draw against the British and Irish Lions, the likes of Kieran Read, Israel Dagg, Wyatt Crockett and Scott Barrett will all start in the capital, while Sam Whitelock is named on the bench.

Fringe All Blacks including Luke Romano, Matt Todd and Jack Goodhue have also been named in Scott Robertson's starting XV.

Front-rowers Joe Moody, Owen Franks and Codie Taylor have all been rested, while Ryan Crotty continues to nurse a hamstring issue.

While a home quarter-final is already assured for the unbeaten Crusaders, only a victory against the Hurricanes will guarantee a home final on August 5, should the Crusaders make it that far.

TEAMS

HUR: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (c), 8 Brad Shields, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May

HUR Replacements: 16 James O’Reilly, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Loni Uhila, 19 Reed Prinsep, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Wes Goosen, 23 Cory Jane