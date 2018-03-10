 

Jordie Barrett to start at centre as Hurricanes change things up in the backline for Super Rugby clash with Crusaders

All Black Jordie Barrett is set to make his first professional appearance at centre when the Hurricanes take on the Crusaders on Friday night.

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett tries to evade Crusaders' Jack Goodhue during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Saturday 10th March 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett in action against the Crusaders.

Source: Photosport

With both Matt Proctor and Vaea Fifita ruled out with injuries, coach Chris Boyd has been forced to make adjustments.

As a result, the youngest Barrett has moved into the unfamiliar No.13 jersey with Nehe Milner-Skudder shifting to the back - Julian Savea has been recalled to start on the right wing.

Elsewhere, Brad Shields has returned to blindside flanker and Ngani Laumape is back in at second-five.

Hurricanes: Nehe Milner-Skudder, Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Blade Thomson, Ardie Savea, Brad Shields (capt), Sam Lousi, Michael Fatialofa, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Toby Smith.

Reserves: James O'Reilly, Chris Eves, Ben May, Murray Douglas, Reed Prinsep, Finlay Christie, Ihaia West, Jonah Lowe.

