Jordie Barrett snatches Super Rugby derby win for Hurricanes with last-second penalty

A penalty after the siren from Jordie Barrett has seen the Hurricanes snatch a 27-24 victory against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Playing out a whopping 35 phases in the final minutes, the Hurricanes were awarded a shot at goal after a late shot from Chiefs' number eight Pita Gus Sowakula on Alex Fidow.

Barrett stepping up to avoid a draw between the two sides in Hamilton for the second consecutive year.

Earlier, the Hurricanes opened the scoring in the first half, Ben Lam crossing over after a cutout pass from Barrett, before Lachlan Boshier scored for the Chiefs. The visitors taking a 14-10 advantage into the second half after Fletcher Smith crossed over for the Hurricanes.

Howerver, the Chiefs would take the lead after the break, tries to Tumua Manu and Shaun Stevnson turning the tables on the Hurricanes.

A yellow card to co-captain TJ Perenara didn't do the Hurricanes any favours, although the visitors were able to score six points and concede just seven despite the numerical disadvantage.

Asafo Aumua levelled the scores in the final 10 minutes, before the Hurricanes snatched victory through Barrett's boot.