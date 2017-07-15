Jordie Barrett slices Crusaders defence off sly Otere Black pass

He was in a different position tonight, but Jordie Barrett was at his usual attacking best as he carved the Crusaders defence to pieces en route to the Hurricanes’ first try in their 31-22 win.

The rookie Hurricane donned the No.13 jersey after regular Vince Aso had to withdraw from the highly anticipated derby in Wellington just hours before the game due to a late, unidentified injury.

With the team down 12-0, Barrett was put in space by Blues-bound first five Otere Black with a slick pass as he went to ground.

Barrett managed to run the rest of the way, slicing between shifting Crusaders defenders who tried to catch him.

The youngest Barrett finished the night with 16 points as he added four conversions and a late penalty with brother Beauden also missing the game with a late injury issue.