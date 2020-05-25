Jordie Barrett set to stay with Hurricanes as Blues end chase for All Black's signature

The Hurricanes appear to be front runners to retain the talents of Jordie Barrett after the Blues confirmed they weren’t chasing the All Black’s signature for next season.

Jordie Barrett. Source: 1 NEWS

Blues CEO Andrew Hore told NZME the franchise aren’t looking to recruit Barrett with both his brother Beauden and NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on the team’s roster next season.

Barrett’s contract with New Zealand Rugby runs until the end of next year however his deal with the Hurricanes expired this season.

After Beauden joined the Blues last year, speculation rose the youngest Barrett brother would head north and join him.

Rumours of the shift were previously backed by the Blues’ previous attempts to snag the outside back but the arrival of Tuivasa-Sheck, who could play the same positions of fullback, wing or midfield, from the NRL appears to have changed the Auckland franchise’s thinking.

“We have tried and tested with Jordie before and (things) are coming good for us,’’ Hore told NZME.

“We have got Tuivasa-Sheck, got Beaudie here, next year. It is a matter of a couple of these other boys standing up, now.’’

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said earlier this week he was also confident Barrett would stay.

“I’m pretty optimistic,” Holland said. “She’s looking pretty positive with Jordie.

“We’ve had some positive chats and I’m pretty confident there. I am pretty confident, but you never say never until these things are done.”

Should Barrett stay, it’ll be an important piece in the Hurricanes’ equation for next season as they look to rebound from a rough 2021 with the additions of TJ Perenara as well as former All Blacks Owen Franks and Dominic Bird.

Barrett has been at the Hurricanes since making his Super Rugby debut in 2017 after a string of strong performances for Canterbury.