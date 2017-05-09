Jordie Barrett reclaims starting fullback spot as Hurricanes name new-look forward pack for Bulls

Coach Chris Boyd has named a new-look loose forward trio for the Hurricanes' Super Rugby clash against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Jordie Barrett for the Hurricanes against the Western Force at the Brisbane Global Tens tournament. Source: Photosport

Vaea Fifita will start at blindside for the first time this season in a re-shuffled line-up for the match at Loftus Versfeld early on Sunday morning (NZT).

Fifita, who has started the last four matches at lock, will join openside Ardie Savea and No.8 Brad Shields, allowing Mark Abbott to return to his regular starting spot in the second row.

Versatile loose forward Reed Prinsep will make his impact off the bench this weekend.

There are two other changes to the team that started in the Hurricanes' record 61-7 win over the Cheetahs in Wellington.

Jordie Barrett returns at fullback, while Loni Uhila will make his first start since round three at loosehead prop.

Jordie Barrett replaces older brother Beauden, who moves back to his favoured position of first five-eighth in place of Otere Black, while Uhila takes over in the No.1 jersey from Ben May.

Last time the two teams met was in 2015, with the Hurricanes winning a close match 17-13 in Pretoria.

The Hurricanes have won nine of their 11 matches this season, while the Bulls have just three victories heading into the weekend.

The overall rivalry between the two clubs is closer, with the Hurricanes holding a narrow 10-9 advantage over 19 matches. In Pretoria the teams have split the honours five apiece,

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Wes Goosen, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Julian Savea, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara (captain), Brad Shields, Ardie Savea, Vaea Fifita, Sam Lousi, Mark Abbott, Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Loni Uhila.