Jordie Barrett to play at NZ Open instead of Super Rugby against Sunwolves

Jordie Barrett will turn out at the New Zealand Open pro-am rather than for the Hurricanes this weekend, given his All Blacks rest week for his side's match with the Sunwolves in Napier.

Jordie Barrett. Source: Photosport

Barrett, 23, has been rested for Saturday night's Super Rugby match at McLean Park, with Chase Tiatia taking his spot at fullback.

He joins the likes of older brother Beauden, as well as Chiefs duo Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie - both of whom have a bye week - in playing at the New Zealand Open.

All Blacks rest rules mean that players have to sit out two weeks of the regular Super Rugby season.

Elsewhere, TJ Perenara leads the side against the Sunwolves, with co-captain Dane Coles out with a calf injury.

A fractured hand to Jackson Garden-Bachop also means that Fletcher Smith takes the reigns at first-five, with utility James Marshall providing cover from the bench.

Hurricanes: 15. Chase Tiatia, 14. Kobus Van Wyk, 13. Vince Aso, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Fletcher Smith, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Gareth Evans, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Vaea Fifita, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Asafo Aumua, 1. Xavier Numia.

Reserves: 16. Ricky Riccitelli, 17. Ben May, 18. Alex Fidow, 19. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20. Devan Flanders, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. James Marshall, 23. Peter Umaga-Jensen.

