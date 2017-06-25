 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Jordie Barrett packs on seven kilos for upcoming Super Rugby season - 'Yeah, I hope it's muscle!'

share

Source:

NZN

Jordie Barrett is doing his very best to lose the "Udon" nickname given to him by older brothers Beauden and Scott.

Ngani Laumape, TJ Perenara and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes celebrate a try. Western Force v Hurricanes, Round 15 of the 2017 Super Rugby season at NIB Stadium, Perth, Australia. 3 June 2017. Copyright photo: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

Ngani Laumape, TJ Perenara and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes celebrate a try against the Western Force.

Source: Photosport

Renowned for his tall and gangly frame, the Hurricanes and All Blacks utility has packed on seven kilos over the off-season, hoping to hold his own in the tackle and become better suited to a midfield role in 2018 and beyond.

The 20-year-old rose quickly through the ranks in 2017, making his Super Rugby debut for the Canes and then earning two Test caps.

Yet those achievements have mostly occurred from a fullback position, where Barrett's composure under the high ball and creativity have served him well.

He said he was happy to keep playing fullback, with Ngani Laumape and Vince Aso forming a fearsome Canes midfield pairing in 2017.

But he'd like to be as versatile as possible.

"Yeah - I hope it's muscle," Barrett said with a grin.

"Just trying to get a bit stronger and more powerful, and to be able to serve in midfield as well - hopefully that extra body weight will be good for me."

With a starting All Blacks berth all but certain due to Ben Smith's sabbatical, Barrett's 2017 campaign was cut short in August by a shoulder injury.

He underwent shoulder surgery over the off-season and was forced to watch on as the likes of Damian McKenzie and David Havili earned black jumpers.

But he was looking forward to staking his claim again in 2018.

Barrett will miss the Canes' trip to away matches against the Bulls in South Africa and Jaguares in Argentina, but should be fine to return in their Kiwi derby clash against the Crusaders in Wellington in early March.

"In a way it's freshened me up, given me a break from the game to think about other things in life and work on the mental, the technical sides," Barrett said.

"I have a few things in the back of my mind but my focus short-term is on finishing my rehab, getting back out on the field and hopefully playing well."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Boult secured two crucial wickets as NZ defeated Wellington by 12 runs in their tri-series match.

Black Caps' Trent Boult delivers brutal T20 spell late as England crumble

2
Ata Hingano of the Warriors scores against the Gold Coast Titans v Vodafone Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, Queensland, Australia. 10 June 2017 - Round 14 of the NRL season 2017. Copyright photo: Scott P / www.photosport.nz

Warriors name young squad for Storm trial

00:15
3
Boult secured two crucial wickets as NZ defeated Wellington by 12 runs in their tri-series match.

Black Caps hold on to defeat England in thrilling T20 tri-series match in Wellington

00:39
4
The Swiss athletes appear to have some time on their hands.

Watch: Swiss Winter Olympics team create alternative events including escalator hanging and pallet-truck bobsledding

01:51
5
The England all-rounder has generated plenty of attention since touching down in New Zealand.

Ben Stokes pleads not guilty, faces trial next month for alleged altercation outside Bristol nightclub

01:15
The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.

02:10
The National Party leader and former PM stepped down today after entering Parliament in 1990.

National leadership hopefuls jockey for position hours after Bill English announces his exit from politics

None have publicly thrown their hats in the ring yet but they have just two weeks to lobby colleagues before the vote.


Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

Brownie Mane was one of four men convicted of killing Christopher Crean 22 years ago.

00:21
The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

CCTV footage captures terrifying moment group of youths attempt to rob Huntly liquor store

The owner and his staff were forced to flee the scene as the gang approached them.

00:56
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 