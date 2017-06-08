Jordie Barrett mistakenly enters Dunedin property

Police were called to a Dunedin flat in the early hours of yesterday morning, after All Blacks and Hurricanes youngster Jordie Barrett mistakenly entered the house.

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett scores a try during the Hurricanes and Stormers Super Rugby match in Wellington. Source: Photosport

NZ Herald reported Barrett, 21, and a friend were discovered by residents of the property at 5am.

The pair reportedly had mistakenly entered the property, apologised, and no charges had been laid.