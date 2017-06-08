 

Jordie Barrett mistakenly enters Dunedin property

Police were called to a Dunedin flat in the early hours of yesterday morning, after All Blacks and Hurricanes youngster Jordie Barrett mistakenly entered the house.

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett scores a try during the Hurricanes and Stormers Super Rugby match in Wellington on Friday the 5th of May 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett scores a try during the Hurricanes and Stormers Super Rugby match in Wellington.

Source: Photosport

NZ Herald reported Barrett, 21, and a friend were discovered by residents of the property at 5am.

The pair reportedly had mistakenly entered the property, apologised, and no charges had been laid.

"They were not intoxicated and after questioning by police were released," a Hurricanes spokesperson told NZ Herald.

