A hat-trick of tries for Hurricane's fullback Jordie Barrett, coupled with his long-range goal kicking accuracy, lifted his side to their first win of Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

The Hurricanes beat the Highlanders 30-19 in Dunedin with Barrett scoring all of the Hurricanes' points.

Barrett's 30-point haul is a Super Rugby Aotearoa record.

For the Highlanders Bryn Evans, Connor Garden-Bachop and Thomas Umaga-Jensen scored tries in the loss.