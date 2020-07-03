Jordie Barrett jokes Beauden stitched him up with Japan deal timing - 'He's playing golf while I front his media'

His brother is the player making headlines today, yet Jordie Barrett has somehow ended up as the one who is answering the media's questions this afternoon.

Beauden Barrett and the Blues confirmed a report this morning the superstar All Black is headed to Japan next year on a lucrative short-term deal which fits inside his four-year contract with New Zealand Rugby.

Despite the announcement, the Blues and NZR haven't put the first-five up to answer questions about the deal, instead releasing a single statement this morning with a few quotes from the 29-year-old.

One team that did have a media conference today though is the Hurricanes where brother Jordie was thrust in front of the microphones and cameras to answers questions.

After talking about his recovery from a recent shoulder injury, Barrett was asked about his brother's move.

"It wasn't too much of a surprise to me - we chat quite a bit," the youngest Barrett said.

"I just say good on him."

Barrett was then asked if he thought the timing of the announcement was "a bit of a stitch-up", considering he's the one answering questions instead of the man who signed the dotted line.

The Hurricanes playmaker took the cheeky question in his stride.

"It's probably well played on his behalf," Barrett joked.

"He's enjoying playing golf in Queenstown while I have to front his media."

Barrett wouldn't go into detail about the topic of their frequent talks but said his brother didn't need any advice in his decision-making career-wise.

"He's his own man," Barrett said.

"We talk a little bit but it's often not footy related.

