Jordie Barrett in the midfield, Julian Savea recalled at No.14 as Hurricanes shuffle backline for Chiefs quarter-final

The Hurricanes have tweaked their midfield and back three combination yet again heading into this week's quarter-final clash with the Chiefs after another concerning performance.

Following last Saturday's 28-24 loss in Hamilton to the Waikato franchise, the Hurricanes have made four changes to their backline for the rematch in Wellington.

With Wes Goosen nursing a head knock from last week's contest, Jordie Barrett has moved from fullback to the midfield alongside Ngani Laumape, seeing Nehe Milner-Skudder shift from the wing to take the No.15 jersey.

The changes have seen departing former All Black Julian Savea recalled to the starting XV after being benched last week, albeit in the unfamiliar No.14 jersey with Ben Lam remaining on the left wing.

In the forwards, captain Brad Shields could be the only change as he's been bracketed alongside Reed Prinsep while he attempts to overcome a rib injury.

The only other change sees Gareth Evans start at openside flanker over Sam Henwood.

Coach Chris Boyd said he wasn't fazed by last week's game or giving up a 21-0 deficit at half time, calling the Chiefs' early scoring plays "easy tries".

"We came back to 21-19 and didn't close the coffin, really," he said.

"It was a reasonable comeback but we didn't quite get the job done."

The Hurricanes and Chiefs square off at Westpac Stadium at 7:30pm this Friday.

Hurricanes: Nehe Milner-Skudder, Julian Savea, Jordie Barrett, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Blade Thomson, Gareth Evans, Brad Shields/Reed Prinsep, Sam Lousi, Michael Fatialofa, Jeff To'omaga-Allen, Ricky Riccitelli, Toby Smith.