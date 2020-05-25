Jordie Barrett 'going from strength to strength' despite Covid-19 pandemic

The Hurricanes are confident that Jordie Barrett will carry his impressive form through to the new Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, having been a standout in the early rounds of 2020.

Barrett, 23, was arguably the Hurricanes' best player in the opening rounds of Super Rugby, with nine try assists from his five matches played, as well as having scored 42 points - all with the boot - second only to Ngani Laumape for the franchise.

The highlight of Barrett's season came in the 84th minute against the Chiefs, kicking a last gasp penalty goal to seal a 27-24 win in Hamilton.

However, the Covid-19 shutdown saw Barrett's hot form put on ice, Super Rugby not immune from the global effect on sport.

Now back in training Barrett will be one of New Zealand's many players itching to get back to work, with Hurricanes assistant Chris Gibbes looking forward to what's to come.

"He's a quality player, isn't he?" Gibbs began.

"I think, [if] you look at that Chiefs game at the end of the year, he's kicked the goal, but you actually have a look at how he's controlled that game with his foot, his kicking game.

"Some of the collisions, some of the carries that he had, he had a massive impact on that game. He's just going from strength to strength.

"It's going to take a couple of weeks to get that momentum back, potentially. Hopefully when we play the Blues in round one, we're ready to go and get that rust out of our system - and he has too.

"He's a quality, class player, and a guy who works really hard on his game. I just look forward to watching him go."