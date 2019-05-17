TODAY |

Jordie Barrett gives away penalty try and is sinbinned as gritty Jaguares overpower Hurricanes

The Jaguares overpowered the Hurricanes 28-20 in their Super Rugby clash at Westpac Stadium in Wellington tonight.

It only took one minute for the home team to score, with Ngani Laumape putting in a clever grubber for his teammate Vaea Fifita to chase and score down the left edge.

The momentum of the match shifted in favour of the Jaguares when Jordie Barrett was sin-binned for knocking the ball dead intentionally, with the referee going on to award the visitors a penalty try in the 15th minute.

Agustin Creevy and Jeronimo De La Fuente scored two more tries for the Jaguares to extend their lead.

In the 65th minute Jaguares' reserve hooker Julian Montoya powered over to score from close range and seal victory for his side.

The Hurricanes have a bye next week and will travel to South Africa in a fortnight to take on the Sharks in Durban.

    The Jaguares defeated the Hurricanes 28-20 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. Source: SKY
