TODAY |

Jordie Barrett crosskick's sets up Ngani Laumape to score runaway try against Sharks

Source:  1 NEWS

A high-scoring affair between the Hurricanes and Sharks peaked with a superb runaway try by Ngani Laumape after the midfielder was put in space by a superb crosskick from teammate Jordie Barrett.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Laumape streaked down the left wing with just one Sharks defender to beat on his way to scoring. Source: SKY

The Hurricanes won their first game on home soil this season with a convincing 38-22 victory in Wellington, outscoring the visitors five tries to three on a dry evening.

Laumape scored the second try of the evening for the Hurricanes after he was gifted plenty of open space to work with by a pinpoint crosskick from Barrett.

Laumape had just one defender to beat on his way to the line but shook him off with ease using his step, speed and strength to get around him.

Despite the stunning play, the Sharks fought back to lock things up 17-17 at halftime, but two tries to Ben Lam early in the second half gave the Hurricanes the advantage before Dane Coles, coming off the bench for his first appearance in the yellow jersey this season, sealed the win with a run off the back of a lineout maul.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The veteran All Black came off the Hurricanes bench and made an immediate impact against the Sharks. Source: SKY

After a rough opening two weeks including a shutout loss in South Africa and a last-gasp win in Argentina, the Hurricanes travelled back to New Zealand for tonight's game but with a bye next week, they'll have plenty of time to recover.

Rugby
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Watch: Steven Adams celebrates half-court three-point buzzer beater with shoulder shimmy
2
Damian McKenzie beats five Sunwolves with dazzling speed and strength en route to scoring stunning try
3
Hurricanes deliver best 2020 performance so far with convincing win over Sharks
4
‘An MMA submission move?’ - Steven Adams’ teammates fume about foul as he shrugs it off
5
Steven Adams reveals secret behind his incredible one-handed, half-court buzzer beater
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:25

Hurricanes' TJ Perenara wary of broken-play magic from Sharks

Congratulations! Sonny Bill Williams and wife Alana welcome fourth child

Super Rugby picks: Can Crusaders bounce back when they meet Blues at Eden Park?

Hong Kong, Singapore sevens tournaments postponed because of coronavirus