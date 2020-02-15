Jordie Barrett crosskick's sets up Ngani Laumape to score runaway try against Sharks

A high-scoring affair between the Hurricanes and Sharks peaked with a superb runaway try by Ngani Laumape after the midfielder was put in space by a superb crosskick from teammate Jordie Barrett.

The Hurricanes won their first game on home soil this season with a convincing 38-22 victory in Wellington, outscoring the visitors five tries to three on a dry evening.

Laumape scored the second try of the evening for the Hurricanes after he was gifted plenty of open space to work with by a pinpoint crosskick from Barrett.

Laumape had just one defender to beat on his way to the line but shook him off with ease using his step, speed and strength to get around him.

Despite the stunning play, the Sharks fought back to lock things up 17-17 at halftime, but two tries to Ben Lam early in the second half gave the Hurricanes the advantage before Dane Coles, coming off the bench for his first appearance in the yellow jersey this season, sealed the win with a run off the back of a lineout maul.

