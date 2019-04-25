TODAY |

Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Blues
Hurricanes

All Blacks star Jordie Barrett has made a decision on his domestic rugby future, 1 NEWS understands.

It will be announced next week, according to 1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville.

Barrett, who currently plays for the Hurricanes could end up playing for the Blues.

"Just hearing that Jordie Barrett has made a decision on his rugby future, it will be announced next week. Blues, Hurricanes … Hurricanes, Blues, we're hearing he could swap Super franchises during the tenure of his contract," Saville said during the 6pm 1 NEWS sports segment tonight.

Barrett, 22, has played 49 games for the Hurricanes.

Jordie's brother and Hurricanes teammate Beauden Barrett, earlier this month signed a four-year deal with the Blues.

Barrett will return to his preferred position when his side faces off with the Chiefs.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Blues
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
Six Crusaders forwards start this weekend's Test with the Springboks.
'There's plenty of familiarity' – Crusaders' forward pack prepared for All Blacks step-up
2
Barrett will return to his preferred position when his side faces off with the Chiefs.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
3
Kimberlee Downs is joined on TVNZ’s weekly rugby show by Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville.
The Front Row: All Blacks and Springboks face off, and Matt Todd the 'booty call' of NZ rugby
4
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
5
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:20
Often overlooked, Todd will start this weekend's Test against South Africa.

Matt Todd ready to grab latest All Blacks opportunity
01:20
Mo'unga has been given the nod at first-five ahead of Beauden Barrett in Wellington this Saturday.

All Blacks, Crusaders teammates backing 'outstanding' Richie Mo'unga against South Africa
00:24
The All Blacks centre was a little hoarse while fronting media today.

Jack Goodhue's hilarious explanation for lost voice: 'I've been hyping the boys up'
00:54
Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty during the warm-up. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies. Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 25 August 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'He's gotta stay on the park' – All Blacks hoping SBW can stay fit and full of energy