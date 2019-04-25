Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands

All Blacks star Jordie Barrett has made a decision on his domestic rugby future, 1 NEWS understands.

It will be announced next week, according to 1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville.

Barrett, who currently plays for the Hurricanes could end up playing for the Blues.

"Just hearing that Jordie Barrett has made a decision on his rugby future, it will be announced next week. Blues, Hurricanes … Hurricanes, Blues, we're hearing he could swap Super franchises during the tenure of his contract," Saville said during the 6pm 1 NEWS sports segment tonight.



Barrett, 22, has played 49 games for the Hurricanes.