Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands

All Blacks star Jordie Barrett has made a decision on his domestic rugby future, 1 NEWS understands.
It will be announced next week, according to 1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville.
Barrett, who currently plays for the Hurricanes could end up playing for the Blues.
"Just hearing that Jordie Barrett has made a decision on his rugby future, it will be announced next week. Blues, Hurricanes … Hurricanes, Blues, we're hearing he could swap Super franchises during the tenure of his contract," Saville said during the 6pm 1 NEWS sports segment tonight.
Barrett, 22, has played 49 games for the Hurricanes.
Jordie's brother and Hurricanes teammate Beauden Barrett, earlier this month signed a four-year deal with the Blues.