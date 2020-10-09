Jordie Barrett content with brother Beauden's fullback selection despite his own stellar form

Jordie Barrett was picked by many to start at fullback this week after his impressive form in this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa competition but the man who counts - Ian Foster - gave the No.15 jersey to his brother instead.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But don't expect to hear the youngest Barrett complaining.

"Any opportunity to start for the All Blacks is exciting," he said.

Foster named his first All Blacks squad this afternoon and turned heads by opting to once again implement the dual playmaker system used at last year's Rugby World Cup with Beauden Barrett at fullback and Richie Mo'unga at first-five.

Mo'unga earned his spot at 10 as Super Rugby Aotearoa's player of the year, but Barrett was quiet for the Blues at fullback early on before finding his feet once he moved to his preferred position.

Meanwhile, the youngest Barrett played most of the season at fullback and performed well there - even Foster this afternoon stated he was the in-form No.15 this year - but it still wasn't enough to deter the new coach.

Regardless, Barrett says he won't let it effect his game.

"I'm not going to fight over it with my brother - he's got the jersey," Barrett said.

"I'm just looking at things I can do on the wing to help the team hopefully get a win on the weekend."

Barrett added he expects to still fill some fullback roles from the wing.

"Out of habit, I'll find myself drifting back to do some fullback roles and I'll have to keep reminding myself to get back on the wing.