Jordie Barrett belts record 63m monster penalty in Hurricanes' win over Jaguares

Source:  1 NEWS

Jordie Barrett shattered the record for the longest penalty kick by a Kiwi, landing a 63m effort in the Hurricanes' 26-23 win over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

The kick beats Dan Carter's record of 60m set 14 years ago in Pretoria. Source: SKY

With his first attempt at goal, Barrett landed a colossal effort from 63 metres out, beating the 60 metre penalty kicked by Dan Carter in 2006 against the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld.

Barrett's kick made all the more impressive by the fact that the ball was still travelling after it passed through the uprights and over the dead ball line.

South Africa's Francois Steyn is another to pass the 60m mark with a shot at goal, coming against the All Blacks in Hamilton in 2009.

