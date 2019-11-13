TODAY |

Jordie Barrett back from injury as Hurricanes make changes to face fellow strugglers Chiefs

The Hurricanes will welcome Jordie Barrett back into their starting side for his first Super Rugby Aotearoa appearance, named at fullback to face the Chiefs in Wellington on Sunday.

Barrett, 23, missed the Hurricanes' opening two matches of the revamped season, suffering a shoulder injury before the first-up loss to the Blues.

However, after time on the sidelines, the All Blacks utility will make his first appearance since the Covid-19 shutdown.

Elsewhere, coach Jason Holland has made two changes to his backline, with Peter Umaga-Jensen replacing Vince Aso at centre, and Kobus van Wyk starting ahead of Wes Goosen on the right wing.

Scott Scrafton also returns to the starting side, replacing Vaea Fifita at lock.

The two sides meet in Wellington on Sunday afternoon, neither having recorded a win in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Kobus van Wyk, 13. Peter Umaga-Jensen, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Ben Lam, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9. TJ Perenara (cc), 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6. Reed Prinsep, 5. Scott Scrafton, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Dane Coles (cc), 1. Fraser Armstrong.

Reserves: 16. Ricky Riccitelli, 17. Ben May, 18. Alex Fidow, 19. Vaea Fifita, 20. Devan Flanders/Liam Mitchell, 21. Jamie Booth, 22. Billy Proctor, 23. Wes Goosen.

