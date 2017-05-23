 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Jordie Barrett and Vaea Fifita poised to make debuts for All Blacks, Ben Smith to captain side against Samoa

share

Source:

NZN

Ben Smith will become the 68th All Blacks Test skipper after being named to lead the world champions out for their season-opening Test against Samoa.

The Highlanders' fullback could make his comeback from injury against the Waratahs on Saturday.
Source: 1 NEWS

The world class fullback, a veteran of 60 Tests, will captain an experienced team for the clash at Eden Park on Friday.

Flanker Sam Cane was considered a good chance to be named skipper in the absence of the injured Kieran Read, having done so twice before.

However, coach Steve Hansen went for a man who has impressed as Highlanders co- captain for two seasons and was appointed to that role with the All Blacks last year.

Smith will be the first fullback to lead the All Blacks since Mils Muliaina did for three Tests in 2009.

Read is expected to be fit for the first Test against the British and Irish Lions on June 24.

His No.8 berth is taken this week by livewire Ardie Savea, whose previous 12 appearances were as a reserve or a flanker.

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break. Super Rugby match, Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 13 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break against the Crusaders.

Source: Photosport

Regarded previously as an openside specialist, Savea has started five games at No.8 for the Hurricanes this year.

The Test will be a special one for the Barrett family, after three brothers were included in the 23, including the uncapped Jordie Barrett on the reserves bench.

Lock Scott Barrett is also on the bench while starting first five-eighth Beauden, the reigning world player of the year, will play his 50th Test.

Assuming both reserves come on, it will be the first time three All Blacks brothers have played in the same Test.

Another debut looms for Jordie Barrett's Hurricanes teammate and lock Vaea Fifita, who is on the bench as loose forward cover in the absence of Read and Liam Squire (thumb).

Hansen says he plans to use both uncapped players at some point.

Aaron Smith has won the contentious halfback spot ahead of TJ Perenara, reversing the pecking order of last November's tour when Smith's form dipped badly.

Second five-eighth Sonny Bill Williams will play his first Test since the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, having had a dab at sevens last year.

Reserve hooker Nathan Harris played his most recent Test a year ago, before embarking on another lengthy period of injury.

The starting tight five features four of the Crusaders pack who struggled for authority in the 12-3 loss to the Lions on Saturday.

Codie Taylor starts at hooker, with Dane Coles still recovering from concussion symptoms.

In the starting XV, there are three backs and five forwards who also ran out in their most recent Test, the 24-19 defeat of France in Paris last November.

All Blacks:

Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Julian Savea, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Jerome Kaino, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Vaea Fifita, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Jordie Barrett.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

00:25
2
Ben Smith of the Highlanders looks on during the warm up injured prior to the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Crusaders, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on 4th March 2017. Credit: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

Jordie Barrett and Vaea Fifita poised to make debuts for All Blacks, Ben Smith to captain side against Samoa

00:30
3
Despite top players missing the game due to a car accident earlier this week, the Steel managed to keep their unbeaten season alive.

Watch: Southern Steel squad in tears following comeback win over Tactix just two days after serious car crash involving players

01:50
4
This year's squad head out to defend their title today after four members of the current Team NZ squad won the crown in 2013.

NZ Youth America's Cup team tops pool to reach final

00:31
5
NZ beat the French 39-26 in their semi-final, a match spiced up by France's desire to confront the haka head-on.

Video: Challenge accepted! Staunch France ignores referee's demands, refuses to back down following fierce Baby Blacks haka


01:55
A health and safety issue mean Emily Broadmoor couldn't leave her two children buckled in their pram.

'I was yelled at' - baby seated in Wellington train thrown more than a metre after mum not allowed to have pram onboard

Emily Broadmore wanted to keep her twins buckled in a pram, but was told she couldn't.

00:39
Struggling families in the far north have been provided toilet and washing facilities thanks to the inmates of Ngawha Prison.

'Wonderful initiative' sees prisoners build toilet blocks for iwi moving home

There's a movement in the far north for Maori to move back to their ancestral land, but those lands are sometimes without infrastructure.

02:44
Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.

'That's about 15 babies a year that could be saved' – new research highlights risk of pregnant women sleeping on their back

Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.


01:13
Matty tried his best, but it seems his new four-legged friend wasn't that keen on following his instructions.

Video: 'That was woeful' – sheep dog ignores Matty McLean's commands, earning mirth of Breakfast colleagues

Matty tried, but it seems his new friend wasn't keen on following his instructions.


06:38
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

'They need to see politicians speaking about real issues, not sound bites' – how to get young Kiwis engaged in upcoming election

Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ