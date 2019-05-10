Jordie and Beauden Barrett star in Hurricanes' thrilling Super Rugby win over Blues

The Hurricanes have outmuscled the Blues 22-12 at Eden Park in Auckland tonight.

It was all the Blues in the opening 20 minutes, with the home side striking first after a rampaging run from lock Patrick Tuipulotu to set up a try for his halfback Sam Nock.

But the visitors replied after an excellent run and breakaway try by left winger Ben Lam in the 23rd minute.

Jordie and Beauden Barrett were outstanding on attack and defence for the Hurricanes, each scoring tries in their side's gruelling New Zealand Super Rugby derby win.

In the 32nd minute Jordie crossed the white line after a perfect skip pass from his brother Beauden from 10 metres out.

Beauden scored the match winner for the Hurricanes in the 67th minute when the score was 14-12 to the Hurricanes.

He made a brilliant read, intercepting a pass by Blues' reserve halfback Augustine Pulu around halfway.

Beauden had no defenders in front of him and had enough speed to beat fullback Melani Nanai who was the only Blues player chasing in defence.