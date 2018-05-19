Jordan Taufua 'still eligible' for Samoa after move to England

Former Crusaders forward and one-time All Blacks call up Jordan Taufua says he could still play Test rugby, declaring himself available for Manu Samoa.

Jordan Taufua against the Blues Source: Photosport

Taufua, 27, was a key cog in the Crusaders' side that claimed three successive Super Rugby titles under Scott Robertson, before leaving at the end of last season for English Premiership side Leicester Tigers.

The versatile loose forward was called into the All Blacks after an injury to Kieran Read at the start of the 2018 international season, only for his chances of an appearance scratched by a torn calf muscle in training.

Speaking to England's Rugby Paper though, Taufua says that he hasn't shut the door on Test rugby, open to representing the nation of his parents' heritage, Samoa.

"I am still eligible for Samoa so we'll see what happens," Taufua says.

"I'm just concentrating on giving my all for Leicester. It would be amazing to win championships in both hemispheres, but first, it's all about smaller steps.