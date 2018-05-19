Jordan Taufua, Manu Tuilagi involved in contract stand-off with English club

England rugby union centre Manu Tuilagi and former Crusaders loose forward Jordan Taufua are two of six players stood down by thier club Leicester Tigers amid a contract stand-off.

Jordan Taufua against the Blues Source: Photosport

Tuilagi, Taufua, Kyle Eastmond, Telusa Veainu, Greg Bateman and Noel Reid are yet to sign new, reduced terms with the English Premiership outfit.



Leicester set their players a deadline of Tuesday evening local time to sign new deals on lower terms to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and also the upcoming salary cap reductions.



England stars George Ford and Ellis Genge are understood to have agreed new deals before the Tuesday deadline, but six senior stars now remain in continued dispute with the club.



All six players yet to agree new terms are thought to have sought legal advice on their situations.



Tuilagi has 43 England caps and one for the Lions, and is approaching the peak of his powers at 29.



The Samoa-born centre will be able to command a sizeable contract in either France or Japan, and his Leicester team-mates Veainu and Taufua will doubtless be in similar demand.



Taufua joined Leicester after the 2019 season having never cracked the All Blacks during his time in New Zealand.

"I am very excited to be joining the Leicester Tigers after the Rugby World Cup this year," Taufua said when he signed with the club.

"I have taken time to learn about the history of the club and it will be an honour to be a part of such a storied rugby programme.

"I see a lot of similarities between the Tigers and the Crusaders, and I am fully bought-in to the vision that Geordan Murphy and his staff have for the team."

Leicester revealed disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic has already cost them approximately NZ$9.61 million in revenue, but crucially the Tigers were unable to give an update on Tuilagi's situation in a lengthy statement.