TODAY |

Jordan Taufua delights in isolation with brilliant 10-second dances to iconic tunes

Source:  1 NEWS

Former Crusaders loose forward Jordan Taufua has turned his home into a stage during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown after taking song requests from fans and turning them into small but extremely entertaining skits.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Crusaders loose forward put out requests for songs to dance to and he didn't disappoint with his responses. Source: Jordan Taufua / Instagram

Taufua challenged followers of his Instagram account to send him songs that he could perform "10 sec entertainment" to and the results were priceless.

The performances ranged from 1984 iconic film song Footloose to 2012 K-Pop viral sensation Gangnam Style. 

Each performance included a new costume, with his best perhaps being a budgy-smuggler-wearing Aussie to the 1978 tune YMCA by The Village People.

Other songs featured included Wrecking Ball, My Heart Will Go On and Uptown Funk.

He wrapped up the entertaining reel with a message to his fans by wishing them a happy weekend.

Rugby
Crusaders
All Blacks
Coronavirus Pandemic
Music
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:46
NZ golf courses may never recover if greenskeepers remain non-essential during lockdown, they say
2
Jordan Taufua delights in isolation with brilliant 10-second dances to iconic tunes
3
Highlanders' staff take 30 per cent pay cut to ease financial pressure during coronavirus
4
Rower Eric Verdonk, who won bronze at 1988 Olympics, dies after cancer battle
5
Premier League suspended indefinitely as players asked to take pay cuts
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Australian study finds common anti-parasitic drug kills Covid-19 cells within 48 hours

Fast food lovers missing their fix are creating their own in coronavirus lockdown

Corona beer halts production in fallout of coronavirus pandemic
01:31

'You or I could die' - Kiwi radio star's heartfelt plea to Māori and Pacific people after positive Covid-19 test