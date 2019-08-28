Jordan Petaia to become youngest person to play for Wallabies at a Rugby World Cup

Jordan Petaia will make his long-awaited debut for the Wallabies and become the youngest Australian to play at a Rugby World Cup when they face Uruguay in Oita.

Petaia, 19, has been named on the wing in a starting XV for Saturday's pool match that features 12 personnel changes from the team who started the 29-25 loss to Wales.



The third youngest Wallaby in Test history and the first to make his debut at the World Cup since Berrick Barnes in 2007, Petaia has overcome numerous injury issues on his way to a maiden cap.



He was to make his debut against Italy on last November's tour of Europe but was a late scratching because of a hamstring injury.



A serious foot injury ruled him out of most of the Queensland Reds' Super Rugby campaign and a possible debut against Samoa a month ago was ruined by more hamstring issues.



A rising star at outside centre, he has been named on the left wing because of thin options there caused by the suspension of Reece Hodge.



Coach Michael Cheika has reverted to Christian Lealiifano in place of Bernard Foley at five-eighth, alongside Nic White in the same halves combination that started in the opening win over Fiji.



Cheika resisted the opportunity to field Matt Toomua at No.10 despite two sharp performances off the bench from the utility man compared to ponderous showings from Lealiifano and Foley.



Toomua is starting at inside centre in what will be his 50th Test.



Cheika has named all of his players who are yet to earn field time in Japan.



Starters Petaia, Tevita Kuridrani, Jack Dempsey, Rob Simmons and Folau Faingaa will get their first taste of rugby at the tournament, along with reserve bench prop Taniela Tupou - the only player yet to earn starting selection.



Allan Alaalatoa has been retained at tighthead prop, joining captain Michael Hooper as the only Wallabies to have been named to start all three Tests.



There are a staggering 511 caps on the reserve bench, including three centurions and veteran flanker David Pocock.



WALLABIES

