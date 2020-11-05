Will Jordan, Akira Ioane finally get All Blacks Test debuts as part of sweeping changes for final Bledisloe

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has rung in the changes for his side's final match against the Wallabies this year, with two of the biggest being young Crusaders star Will Jordan and Blues powerhouse Akira Ioane getting handed their Test debuts.

Will Jordan during an All Blacks training session. Source: Photosport

Foster has made 10 changes to the starting line-up that steamrolled the Wallabies 43-5 in Sydney last week including the injection of Ioane at blindside flanker and Jordan on the bench.

Ioane finally makes his debut for the All Blacks after years of hanging on the team's fringes, including his non-Test appearance for the side on the 2017 Northern Hemisphere tour.

Jordan was a standout for the champions in this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa, leading the competition in tries [six], clean breaks [15], defenders beaten [39], and metres carried [724] while also featuring in the top 10 in carries, offloads, and points.

The 22-year-old's form saw him selected for the All Blacks for the first time this year but he's yet to don the black jersey with Foster using Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke and Beauden Barrett as his starting back three.

Other debutants for this Saturday's Test in Brisbane include Asafo Aumua, who also has two non-Test appearances under his belt, and Cullen Grace. Both are on the bench alongside Jordan.

Foster congratulated the four following his selections.

"We've been really impressed with Akira. He's keen, he's ready and to have his first Test start is pretty special. I know Asafo is also excited for his first Test and he'll bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm when he comes off the bench," Foster said.

"Cullen Grace is a young man who has also been very impressive. He's got a nice, quiet demeanour about him, but we know he's excited. Will Jordan has also been working really hard; he's settled in really, really well and he's got a calmness about him. He's been doing a great job behind the scenes and we're delighted he's got his opportunity."

Elsewhere, Codie Taylor starts at hooker, while Scott Barrett starts in the second row, with Patrick Tuipulotu moving to the bench. Ardie Savea returns to the number eight jersey after returning from paternity leave with Grace coming in for Dalton Papalii as reserve loose forward.

In the backs, TJ Perenara starts at halfback, with Brad Weber to come off the bench in his first appearance of 2020. Beauden Barrett will start at 10 with Damian McKenzie coming onto the bench, while Ngani Laumape starts at second five-eighth. After a stellar performance last week, Richie Mo'unga has been given the week off.

In the outside backs, Jordie Barrett starts at fullback and Rieko Ioane starts on the left wing, with Sevu Reece also making his first start of 2020 on the right wing.

All Blacks (Test caps, *denotes debut)): 1. Karl Tu'inukuafe (15), 2. Codie Taylor (53), 3. Ofa Tuungafasi (38), 4. Scott Barrett (38), 5. Samuel Whitelock (119), 6. Akira Ioane *, 7. Sam Cane (71) - captain, 8. Ardie Savea (46), 9. TJ Perenara (67), 10. Beauden Barrett (85), 11. Rieko Ioane (31), 12. Ngani Laumape (14), 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (46), 14. Sevu Reece (7), 15. Jordie Barrett (20)