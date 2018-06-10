Jonah Lomu's friends and family only given a few days' notice of his headstone unveiling: reports

Friends and family of the late Jonah Lomu have had to scramble to attend the unveiling of the All Blacks great’s headstone after only being given a few days’ notice, according to reports.

The former All Black's large headstone remains under wraps until an unveiling tomorrow morning.

1 News understands those invited to attend were only given a few days' notice by the rugby great's widow, Nadene Lomu.

Lomu's mother Hepi is reportedly overseas and unable to attend and his brother is concerned his family had no say on the inscription.

The superstar winger died three years ago aged 40 after a long battle with kidney disease.