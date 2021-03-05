Jona Nareki's hat-trick seals Highlanders' remarkable comeback win over Chiefs

The Highlanders have pulled off an impressive comeback win on the road this evening thanks in large part to a special hat-trick from winger Jona Nareki against the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Chiefs controlled the match in the opening 40 minutes, using a number of linebreaks to put the Highlanders under immense pressure early.

The two sides traded penalites early on before Sio Tomkinson was the Highlander yellow carded for the team's repeat infringements near their tryline while the Chiefs continued to press.

The Chiefs struck soon after through Luke Jacobson before Damian McKenzie pushed the lead to 20-6 with a try of his own from the scrum.

Things went from bad to worse for the Highlanders, with Ash Dixon then being yellow carded moments after Tomkinson had returned to the pitch. Dixon was disciplined for the same issue, with the co-captain killing the ball during a promising Chiefs attack inside their 22m.

Despite the man down, though, Nareki gave the Highlanders some hope as he snatched a loose ball on his own tryline and ran the entire length of the field to score against the run of play.

Nareki's first try meant the Chiefs held a 20-11 halftime lead but it all started going downhill from there for the hosts.

Folau Fakatava got things going for the visitors in the second half with a try in the 50th minute as he finished off a lineout drive from 5m out thanks to a nice dummy-pass.

All Black Shannon Frizell then put his team in front after Nareki sparked the superb play from inside his 22.

Nareki broke multiple tackles on his way to the Chiefs' 22m before getting an offload away to Frizell to finish off.

Nareki wouldn't be denied, though, with the winger scoring the next two tries for the Highlanders and sealing the comeback win, with the Chiefs restricted to a single penalty from McKenzie in the second half to add to their score.