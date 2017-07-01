'That was a joke!' Gatland proposes Queenstown ski trip for some R&R after series-tying win over All Blacks

The British and Irish Lions insist three days in Queenstown will only have a positive effect on their preparations for the decisive third Test against the All Blacks.

The tourists were to fly to the southern tourist destination on Sunday, a day after toppling the world champions 24-21 in Wellington.

Management had always planned for the players to escape the spotlight for the first half of the week leading up to the decider at Eden Park.

Assistant coach Graham Rowntree says a break is ideal for players nearing the end of a marathon season, allowing them to prepare for one last assault.

Rugby will still be a focus.

"They need to switch off. We have done it the last few Lions series, to have a few days off after the second Test because they are tired," Rowntree said.

"We have worked them hard. They know they have to look after themselves. They will work. They're thoroughly diligent and professional and show up for training."

Queenstown gained notoriety during the 2011 World Cup when England used it as a base early in the tournament.

Negative headlines followed the team because of night-time incidents involving their players.

Rowntree says there is no chance of momentum being lost.

The focus will be on the prize they have set to achieve from the moments the players were named, winning a first series in New Zealand since 1971.

"What excites the guy is that there is more to come in our game. We've got the best rugby players in the home nations here and they've had a taste of it.

"The first Test they were down, but we got a reaction.