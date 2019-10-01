Johnny Sexton named captain for first time in injury return as Ireland make 11 changes for Test with Russia

Flyhalf Jonathan Sexton will captain Ireland for the first time among 11 changes to the starting XV for the Rugby World Cup match against Russia on Thursday.

Sexton had a thigh complaint and was rested from the Irish lineup that lost 19-12 in a shocking upset to Japan last Saturday.

This will be Sexton's 86th cap for Ireland. His Leinster provincial colleague Luke McGrath is the scrumhalf.

Head coach Joe Schmidt decided it was time for a rest for Ireland's most capped front row, regular captain Rory Best and props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong, who have made 15 starts together but were shaded by Japan.

New lock Jean Kleyn makes his first World Cup appearance

Jordi Murphy, summoned this week as a replacement in the squad for the injured Jack Conan, is straight into the action at No. 8.

Fullback Rob Kearney passed concussion protocols, and he's one of four starters to be retained, alongside flanker Peter O'Mahony, center Garry Ringrose, and wing Keith Earls.

Ringrose is making a third straight World Cup start while Robbie Henshaw is recovering from a hamstring tear sustained before the tournament.

Kearney, Earls, and Sexton are the only playing survivors from Ireland's last meeting with Russia, a 62-12 win in the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Keith Earls, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Luke McGrath; Jordi Murphy, Peter O'Mahony, Rhys Ruddock, Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne, John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne.