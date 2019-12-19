TODAY |

John Plumtree, Greg Feek in as Ian Foster confirms All Blacks coaching group

New All Blacks coach Ian Foster has confirmed three of his four strong team to take over from Steve Hansen, today announcing the bulk of his coaching group.

All Blacks coaching team members - John Plumtree, Greg Feek and Scott McLeod Source: Getty

Foster, 54, will be joined by Hurricanes coach John Plumtree and ex-Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek in his new coaching set-up, while defence coach Scott McLeod returns having previously worked under Hansen.

Plumtree has been assigned the role of forwards coach, while Feek will continue as scrum coach.

Former All Blacks first-five Grant Fox will also continue in his role as selector, alongside Foster and Plumtree.

All appointments have been confirmed on a two-year deal, the same length as Foster's initial All Blacks tenure. One more coach is also to be announced in due course, expected to be former Crusaders assistant and now Scarletts coach, Brad Mooar.

Read more:
John Plumtree expected to be confirmed as All Blacks assistant coach this morning

In a media release this morning, Foster spoke of his pleasure in finalising the majority of his support staff.

"I'm delighted to confirm three of the four other coaches who'll make up our coaching team," Foster said.

"They're all outstanding coaches in their own right, and we'll have new voices and fresh ideas in the All Blacks, which will be really stimulating for everyone, and help us grow as we enter a new era."

Foster's first assignment as Wales coach will be against Wales on July 4 at Eden Park.

