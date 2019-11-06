TODAY |

Joe Schmidt takes up new role at World Rugby

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has returned to rugby, but it won't be back on the training field.

The New Zealander's taken on a new role as World Rugby's director of rugby and high performance.

The newly created role will see Schmidt remain in Dublin at the organisation's headquarters.

His responsibilities will include player welfare, training and education.

"I'm passionate about the game and keen that people continue to enjoy being involved in it, from the young to the young at heart," Schmidt said.

"The professional game is the showpiece for our sport, and involving key stakeholders in our discussions about how the game is played and how players are managed will be beneficial.

"It has been a challenging year thus far and likely to remain difficult for some time, but it has been great to see the resumption of numerous competitions, with plenty of entertaining and exciting matches."

Schmidt takes up the new job next month nearly a year after his final game in charge of Ireland when they were eliminated from the World Cup by the All Blacks.

The New Zealander become a thorn in the All Blacks' side while at the helm of the Irish team, leading them to two victories over the country of his birth.

He also won a Grand Slam in the 2018 Six Nations and won successive European Cups with Leinster.


Victor Waters
