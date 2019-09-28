TODAY |

Joe Schmidt laments 'incorrect calls' in Ireland's loss to Japan

Ireland's Kiwi coach Joe Schmidt has lamented a number of incorrect decisions made against his side, culminating in last weekend's 19-12 shock Rugby World Cup defeat to Japan.

Easily the biggest shock of the Rugby World Cup so far this year, Schmidt's side were stunned by the high-flying hosts in Shizuoka last weekend, surrendering control of Pool A and now staring at a possible quarter-final against the All Blacks.

Having insisted that his side were responsible for their own downfall, Schmidt pointed out numerous wrong decisions that went against his Ireland side.

"We were penalised for offside four times and we've now got the feedback that three of those were incorrect calls," Schmidt told media in Kobe ahead of facing Russia tomorrow.

"It's pretty hard to keep getting off the line and onto the front foot when you are getting those calls.

The hosts defeated the European heavyweights 19-12 in Shizuoka. Source: Spark Sport RWC

"Two of them were from an assistant referee [Jerome Garces] who is going to be refereeing us on Thursday, so we know we're going to have to be on our best behaviour."

Schmidt did continue to praise the Brave Blossom's for their victory, with Japan now seemingly head over heels for both rugby and the World Cup.

"If it wasn't us that lost the game, I'd say, 'Wow, that's fantastic for the tournament.' Everywhere we've gone, the Japanese people have been incredibly excited about the game.

"It's great for our pool if you're an independent observer because it's thrown the pool wide open and everyone's chasing Japan in our pool now."


 

The Cherry Blossoms took another famous World Cup victory, defeating Ireland in Shizuoka. Source: Spark Sport RWC
