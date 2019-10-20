TODAY |

Joe Schmidt labels Ireland's error-ridden RWC quarter-final loss to All Blacks 'incredibly disappointing'

Irish coach Joe Schmidt has lamented basic errors in his side's crushing Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to the All Blacks.

Ireland had nine handling errors and just two offloads in the 46-14 loss in Tokyo, while also missing 29 tackles. Some inaccurate kicking also didn't help in the first half.

Schmidt said it cost his team dearly.

"I felt like we needed to get off to a good start to really build some confidence," Schmidt said.

"When that didn't happen, I felt we'd be a bit vulnerable."

The All Blacks dominated the first 40 minutes to build a 22-0 halftime lead, including a late runaway try to Beauden Barrett on the back of a handling error off an Irish set piece.

The All Blacks' fullback was too much to handle for the Irish in Tokyo.

"What was really frustrating about that third try... we spilt the ball and on the back of it, the All Blacks scored and they didn't really have to earn that.

"They finished it really well but those are the frustrating things because you've got to make the All Blacks work for everything."

The departing Ireland coach said you can't afford to give New Zealand extra opportunities.
