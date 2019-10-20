Joe Schmidt backed to succeed Eddie Jones as England coach

Former Ireland captain Rory Best is endorsing New Zealander Joe Schmidt to take charge of England, should incumbent coach Eddie Jones walk away from the role after 2021.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Schmidt, 54, last year left his role with Ireland after a long and successful stint in the Northern Hemisphere, having experienced Six Nations and Grand Slam glory, achieved the world's number one ranking as well as beating the All Blacks twice.

Speaking to the Telegraph though, Best - a mainstay of Schmidt's successful Ireland side - outlined that Schmidt would make an excellent choice to take the helm of England, with Jones out of contract after next year.

"I wouldn't have got as far as I did for as long as I did if it weren't for Joe, who turned Ireland from underachievers into one of the best in the world," Best says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Of course the World Cup in Japan was disappointing. But Joe is a winner and wants to make a difference.

"If England were to feel that was right for them, then it would be madness not to consider him."

At one point touted as a potential All Blacks or the British and Irish Lions coach, Schmidt is currently taking a break from rugby for family reasons, yet to announce his intentions for the future.