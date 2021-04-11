TODAY |

Joe Moody's 100th Super Rugby game unfortunately cut short by injury

Sean Nugent, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

While the Crusaders celebrated a last-gasp golden-point victory over the Hurricanes in Joe Moody's 100th Super Rugby game, the All Black prop was unable to join in the festivities.

Crusaders Joe Moody leaves the field injured. Source: Photosport

Moody was forced to leave the field after just 25 minutes with what appeared to be a foot injury, and he was seen in a moon boot after the final whistle.

It was not the way he had envisioned his afternoon ending, but it was not all negative.

Moody is auctioning off his game jersey on Trade Me, with all the proceeds going to Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand, in honour of his father who died from the disease last year.

The auction has risen to $10,000 over the weekend, with several days still to go until it closes.

It can be found on TradeMe.

